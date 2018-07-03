America’s Pastime in Lexington celebrates 4 seasons on Ball Park Road

Blowfish owner Bill Shanahan joined the GMC team to talk baseball and hot dogs in Lexington

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO)–The Blowfish are celebrating their 4th season in Lexington County, according to team owner Bill Shanahan, who is thankful for not only his time on Ball Park Road, but the well over a decade the team played on Assembly Street at the Bombers stadium in downtown Columbia.

With the 4th of July celebration in full swing, Shanahan said that Tuesday and Wednesday night games include a large fireworks display just after the game. He also said that Tuesday night’s game is VFW night, where Veterans get into the game free, and are invited to enjoy free hot dogs and the fixin’s in the club box before the game.

You can learn more about the Lexington County Blowfish HERE.