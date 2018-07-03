Clarendon County officer killed in Monday morning crash on I-95

Kimberlei Davis,
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol a part-time police officer with the Town of Summerton was killed early Monday in a crash involving a tractor trailer.

The crash occurred in North Santee on the I-95 near the crest of the bridge as it crosses Lake Marion.

According to Lt. Bob Beres of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Officer Carl Wiggins, 63, stopped his Chevy Blazer in the right-hand lane of southbound I-95 near mile marker 100 when an 18-wheel tractor trailer struck Wiggins’ Blazer from behind.

Clarendon County Coroner Bucky Mock said Wiggins was entrapped and died on impact.

The Holly Hill man was wearing a seatbelt.

While no autopsy will be held, Mock said toxicology results are pending.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured and no charges have been filed against him at this time, Beres said.

Share

Related

Free parking for the 4th in downtown Columbia
Roseanne Barr suggests losing show is penance
Early July 4th celebration on Lake Murray this wee...
TSA expects near record airport travel Friday

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android