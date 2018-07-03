Clarendon County officer killed in Monday morning crash on I-95

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol a part-time police officer with the Town of Summerton was killed early Monday in a crash involving a tractor trailer.

The crash occurred in North Santee on the I-95 near the crest of the bridge as it crosses Lake Marion.

According to Lt. Bob Beres of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Officer Carl Wiggins, 63, stopped his Chevy Blazer in the right-hand lane of southbound I-95 near mile marker 100 when an 18-wheel tractor trailer struck Wiggins’ Blazer from behind.

Clarendon County Coroner Bucky Mock said Wiggins was entrapped and died on impact.

The Holly Hill man was wearing a seatbelt.

While no autopsy will be held, Mock said toxicology results are pending.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured and no charges have been filed against him at this time, Beres said.