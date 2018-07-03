Clemson great C.J. Spiller teaching valuable lessons at football camp

By: Brock Watson

CLEMSON, S.C. — Every summer former star running back C.J. Spiller returns to Clemson, South Carolina to run his camp for football players aging from 11-14 years old.

The camp was held this past weekend at the indoor football complex on campus at Clemson University.

C.J. takes pride and focuses on teaching life skills that can be learned through football at these camps rather than just teaching the game alone. He specifically spoke to his campers about the positives and negatives that can come away from the use of social media as well as the importance of strong character.