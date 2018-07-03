Driver of moped dies days after June crash on Piney Grove Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Asmar Francis was identified as the victim of a fatal motor vehicle incident at the intersection of Wynn Way and Piney Grove Road in June.

Francis, 41, was driving a moped when he lost control and was thrown off, Coroner Gary Watts said. He was not wearing a helmet.

The incident occurred on June 29 around 10 p.m.

Francis was transported from the scene by Richland County EMS to Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital where he died on July 1, Watts said.

Francis died of blunt force trauma to the head.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

