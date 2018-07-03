Jamarcus King to sign with Washington Redskins

By: Brock Watson

WASHINGTON D.C. — Former Gamecock cornerback will sign a contract with the Washington Redskins, according to a report from 247 Sports.

The 6’1” 185 pound defensive back started the past two years for the Gamecocks and now has his chance to make an NFL roster when training camps begin later this month.

Many analysts projected Jamarcus to go in the sixth or seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, but he was passed over and went undrafted.

This isn’t the first time Jamarcus has been overlooked. He spent his first two years of collegiate eligibility at Coffeyville Community College located in Alabama. In that time, he made the transition from a wide receiver to a defensive back.

After one full year of snaps on the other side of the ball, top division one schools started to take notice from all over the nation. King was ranked the 10th overall best Junior College football talent of the 2016 class according to ESPN.

Jamarcus began to emerge as a star just as Will Muschamp took over the USC football program. He became a high priority of the 2016 recruiting class and played a big role in Muschamp’s defense, often tasked with lining up across opponents’ best receivers.

At USC, Jamarcus recorded ninety-seven total tackles, twenty-one pass break-ups, five interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.