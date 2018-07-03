Man, 38, identified as victim of fatal shooting days before his birthday

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner has identified the man who died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Travis Nicholas Rowe, Sr., 38, died at on the scene of the shooting which occurred in the 500 block of Calvary Road, Coroner Gary Watts said.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.