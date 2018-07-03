Nelly, Ludacris coming to Columbia for United Music Fest

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Spirit Communications Park announced the music lineup for its first concert scheduled for Septemmber.

Grammy winning rapper, Nelly, will headline the event. United Music Fest is scheduled for Friday, September 7th at Spirit Communications Park.

Nelly entered the spotlight with the release of Country Grammar in 2000, spending seven weeks at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and spawning the massive hits “Ride Wit Me”, “Country Grammar”, and “E.I.”.

The stacked lineup will also include Ludacris, Flo Rida, and the Ying Yang Twins will also perform.

In a news release sent Tuesday (7/3), Fireflies team president John Katz said, “Nelly, Ludacris and Flo Rida are all headline acts in their own right and having all three play the same gig is going to be amazing.”

Tickets will go on sale Monday, July 9 at 10:00 a.m. at the Spirit Communications Park Box Office, online here and via telephone at 803-726-4487.