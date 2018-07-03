Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital urges families to protect children from Firework Injuries

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready for the 4th? If you have plans for fireworks, Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital and the American Academy of Pediatrics urge families to protect their children from injuries caused by fireworks.

“We encourage families to attend community fireworks displays run by professionals, rather than using fireworks at home,” said Derick Wenning, M.D., medical director of the Children’s Emergency Center at Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital. “Fireworks can cause severe burns, blindness, scars and even death.”

Below are tips from Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital

· Don’t use fireworks at home

· Plan to attend a public display which is put on by professionals

Skip the sparklers

· A child’s arms are too short to hold sparklers far away from the face and body

· Sparklers can heat up enough to cause severe burns

Let it glow

· Glow sticks are a safer alternative to sparklers

· Look for red, white and blue glow sticks for your Independence Day celebration