Proper Firework Etiquette Could Help Veterans With PTSD Enjoy 4th of July More

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Celebrating America’s birthday is a fun time for many, but sometimes it can trigger traumatic memories for those who fought for our freedoms. For some veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) have a hard time with the sound of loud fireworks because they sound too much like gunfire or even explosions they have encountered during battle. Experts at the psychiatric wing at Dorn VA said fireworks should not be banned, but there should be some firework etiquette so that everyone can enjoy their holiday.

“It is unfortunate that the people who fight for our freedoms so that we can enjoy a holiday like the 4th of july or memorial day or labor day or any holiday where we shoot off fireworks, sometimes can’t enjoy those same freedoms that we take for granted,” Elizabeth Codega, the Trauma Recovery Program Coordinator, said. Codega has helped hundreds of veterans through their PTSD recovery. She said when it comes to fireworks, you should let your veteran neighbors know when you plan on shooting the fireworks off. That way you do not catch your veteran neighbor off guard, because PTSD symptoms can worsen if they are surprised.

“A lot of time fireworks are really difficult when they’re unexpected. So when they’re sitting in their home, eating dinner or watching TV and then there’s a large explosion that they’re not expecting, that tends to make it more difficult for them to manage it,” Codega said.

One thing the VA and Department of Defense is really trying to crack down on is the stigma associated with mental health issues. They say if you’re suffering from PTSD, do not feel like you’re alone. Studies show PTSD is the most prevalent mental health challenges veterans face… but there are treatments available and there are thousands of success stories.

“We had an 85 year-old veteran that had come to see us for treatment and really wanted to enjoy shooting off fireworks with his grandkids. But had a really hard time with it, and gradually over time worked himself up to being able to do that. So sometimes it’s not an easy quick fix, it’s a little bit, gradually over time to be able to build up to something,” Codega said.

The National Center for PTSD has an app you can download called PTSD Coach, it’s available on iOS and Android phones and it is free of charge. For more information on PTSD refer to the National Center for PTSD website here.