Riverfront Park Closed until 6pm for Scheduled Maintenance

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Tuesday, if you’re thinking about heading to Riverfront Park, you’ll have to enjoy a nice walk somewhere else.

Riverfront Park will be closed on Tuesday, July 3 for additional vegetation treatment along the Columbia Canal, the Columbia Parks & Recreation Department announced.

It will be closed to guests until 6pm.

Park guests can visit after 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on the scheduled maintenance day.

According to officials, the maintenance project is expected to be completed in one day.