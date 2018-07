SCE&G ordered to cut rates by 15% this summer

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Customers of SCE&G are one step closer to a rate reduction after the multi-billion dollar failed construction project at VC Summer.

Tuesday (7/3), the Public Service Commission ordered the utility to begin lowering rates by 15 percent starting this summer.

SCE&G argues state lawmakers’ decision to force the company to pay for the project is unconstitutional.