Teen Charged in Connection with Car Jacking

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Columbia police say they’ve arrested a teenager in connection with a recent car jacking.

Investigators say last Friday 19 year old Shawkeem Reese pointed a gun at a man on Mayer St. near Farrow Rd. and demanded his car.

Within a few minutes, police say Reese was spotted driving the stolen car on W. Beltline Blvd.

After a short chase, police say Reese crashed into a parked car and tried to run away but was quickly arrested.