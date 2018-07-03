Teen jumped off I-277 overpass: Coroner

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating the death of a 17-year-old teen who jumped off of the Westmore Drive overpass at I-277 around 6 p.m. Monday.

According to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts,Destiny Crystal Cross, died as a result of trauma to the head as a result of the fall.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.

