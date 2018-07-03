GMC Hosts Tyler Ryan, Curtis Wilson, and Claire Richardson go mono-e-mono-e-mono with a pile of Nathan's best dogs

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)-It was a great battle, as Tyler Ryan, Claire Richardson, and Curtis Wilson tried their hand…or mouths are it were…at the time honored tradition of hot dog eating on July 4th.

Bill Shanahan, owner of the Lexington County Blowfish joined the crew with some of his finest stadium dogs, in what will become an annual tradition.

In the end, it was he with the bigger mouth that would be named victorious, after an over ruling of the field official, naming Ryan as the victor, with three and a half dogs. Richardson and Wilson each enjoyed two.