The Inaugural GMC Hot Dog Showdown

GMC Hosts Tyler Ryan, Curtis Wilson, and Claire Richardson go mono-e-mono-e-mono with a pile of Nathan's best dogs
Tyler Ryan,

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)-It was a great battle, as Tyler Ryan, Claire Richardson, and Curtis Wilson tried their hand…or mouths are it were…at the time honored tradition of hot dog eating on July 4th.

Bill Shanahan, owner of the Lexington County Blowfish joined the crew with some of his finest stadium dogs, in what will become an annual tradition.

In the end, it was he with the bigger mouth that would be named victorious, after an over ruling of the field official, naming Ryan as the victor, with three and a half dogs.  Richardson and Wilson each enjoyed two.

Tyler Ryan Hot Dog Champion

Tyler Ryan Takes Hot Dog Championship

 

tyler ryan, claire richardson

The Contestants Wait for the Judges

Share

Related

America’s Pastime in Lexington celebrates 4 ...
Roseanne Barr speaks out again
Soccer team stuck in cave found alive
Trending: Cleveland, Lakers fans react to #KingJam...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android