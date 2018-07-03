“We love our flag”: Midlands man displays patriotism in a big way

CAMDEN, SC (WOLO)-A Midlands man is taking being patriotic to new heights with his fourth of July decorations.

“We’re proud to be Americans, we love our flag,” Richard Diehl said. “I have a son in the navy and I know a lot of people made a lot of sacrifices for this flag.”

When you drive down Pine Grove Road in Lugoff, you can’t help but notice Diehl’s 15 by 25 foot American flag in his yard.

“Pretty much all day long you hear (car horn) beeps out here,” Diehl said. “I think the neighbors love it. I haven’t heard one complaint.”

His Level of patriotism took two days to put up.

“We had to build a trust behind it, out of the latter,” Diehl said. “Put extensions on it, and all kinds of ropes.”

The flag was purchased at a gun show back in June, and was put up just in time for the fourth of July.

“I got it for 60 bucks,” Diehl said. “It cost us about another $300 to we got everything figured out.”

Diehl says the flag is his way of displaying his love for America.