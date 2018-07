AAA: Holiday travel up

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you’re hitting the road to head to those 4th of July festivities today, be prepared to have a lot of company.

AAA estimates close to 47 million Americans will travel 50 miles away from home or more this holiday.

That’s the highest number for the fourth since the motor club began tracking the numbers 18 years ago.

AAA credits a rise in consumer confidence for the jump.