Cup of coffee a day could extend life expectancy

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Here’s some news that may perk coffee lover’s up. Could a cup of coffee help you live longer?

Researchers in the U.K. took a closer look at how coffee intake affects mortality.

With more than half a million participants in the study, researchers found those who drank more coffee – had a lower risk of an early death.

They found the benefits apply to decaf coffee as well. So go ahead and enjoy another cup of joe.