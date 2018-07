Gallup poll shows American patriotism at an all time low

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The Fourth of July is a day to celebrate the red, white and blue, but a new poll suggests patriotism is at an all-time low.

According to a Gallup poll released yesterday, a record low 47% of citizens say they are extremely proud to be Americans.

This is the lowest number since the organization began taking the survey in 2002.