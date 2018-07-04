Life, Liberty, And The Pursuit of Peaches; Lexington Co. Peach Fest Was a Tasty Treat

GILBERT, S.C. (WOLO)– There are tons of ways people are enjoying their 4th of July holiday, but thousands found a very peachy way to celebrate.

“The walk up here. That was… it took a long time. Especially from where we parked,” young Izabelle Lee said, a peach lover.

Parking spaces were hard to come by with people from all over the state flocking to Gilbert to get a juicy taste of the state’s best peaches. Everyone had the same goal–aside from getting the sweetest peach.

“You know, just trying to stay cool like everybody else,” Martin Guswiler said, a veteran from Elgin. There is no better way to cool off than having everyone’s favorite peach treat: Peach ice cream.

“Peach ice cream. We haven’t got to it yet! I’ve seen people with it. So I’m going to get some, I’ll get my share when I get there,” Robert Lewis said laughing, a veteran from the Columbia area.

From peach delights to live music, and even a car show, there is something for everyone at the Peach Festival.

“Well, I don’t know if there’s enough time to see everything that’s here to be quite honest with you. It’s pretty overwhelming,” Guswiler said. Even though there are many peach festivals across the state, many festival goers say this is the one you do not want to miss.

“This is always the best one,” Lewis said.