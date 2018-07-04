OCSO: Woman beaten to death following alleged dispute with boyfriend over drug use

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – An Orangeburg County man is behind bars after deputies say he beat his girlfriend to death with his bare hands.

James Humphries, 48, has been charged with murder in the death of the 34-year-old woman.

The incident occurred at a home on Squeaky Lane in North.

Deputies responded to the home after Humphries called his employer saying that he and the victim were involved in an altercation and he believed she was deceased.

According to the police report, Humphries told investigators he and the victim had argued over his drug use on the day of the fatal assault.

“I can’t imagine a domestic homicide more filled with more senselessness than this,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “To beat your human being until she expires exhibits seems the worst kind of uncontrolled behavior.”

