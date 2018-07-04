Orangeburg man accused of beating girlfriend to death over drug dispute

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO) -An Orangeburg County man is in custody tonight accused of beating his girlfriend to death.

According to investigators on July 1, Deputies responded to James Humphries’ home on Squeaky Lane.

Deputies say Humphries told them he had been in a fight with his 34-year-old girlfriend and believed she was dead.

Emergency Medical Personnel later confirmed the woman was deceased.

Investigators say Humphries told them he and the victim had been arguing over his drug use prior to the fight.