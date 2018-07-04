Orangeburg’s Brice Johnson cut by Hornets Tuesday

Mike Gillespie,

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) — Just one day after Brice Johnson’s second practice at Charlotte Hornets minicamp, the Orangeburg native was cut by the franchise.

Johnson, a 2012 graduate of Edisto High, was named to the Hornets’ summer league roster on June 30 after being cut by both the Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies in the last two years.

The UNC product helped lead the Tar Heels to the national championship game against Villanova in 2016 and averaged nearly 18 points per game his senior season at UNC.

Johnson sat out most of his rookie season with a shoulder injury.

It’s rare that a former first-round pick jumps around to at least two different teams in his first two seasons, but if Johnson gets picked up, it’ll be his third franchise in that time.

 

