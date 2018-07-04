Richland Library Locations closed on Independence Day

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re looking for a good read at the local library, keep in mind the Richland Library will be closed for the July 4th holiday.

According the officials with Richland Library, all locations will close Wednesday, July 4 for Independence Day.
They will reopen on Thursday, July 5 at 9am.

Officials do want to remind patrons that they can still access the library’s resources and information online.
If you would like to renew materials or download items, visit richlandlibrary.com.

Share

Related

Time running out for South Koreans hoping to reuni...
At least 12 dead as sinking ferry run aground off ...
Experts cast doubt on proposed plan to have trappe...
How to stay safe from shark attacks this summer

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android