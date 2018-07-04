SC DHEC offers Fireworks Safety

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This July 4th you may be ready to shoot off Fireworks, but DHEC has some tips to keep you safge.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is urging everyone to put safety first, here are some of the tips:

Monitor local weather conditions. Dry weather can make it easier for fireworks to start a fire.

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place.

Always read and follow directions on each firework.

Only use fireworks outdoors, away from homes, dry grass, and trees.

Always have an adult present when shooting fireworks.

Ensure everyone is out of range before lighting fireworks.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.

Light fireworks one at a time, and keep a safe distance.

After fireworks complete their burning, douse them with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.

Never:

Point or throw fireworks at another person.

Re-ignite malfunctioning fireworks.

Experiment or attempt to make your own fireworks.

Give fireworks to small children.

Carry fireworks in your pocket.

Protect Your Pets

Aside from making sure your family and friends stay safe, it’s also important to protect our furry friends. Pets should be kept safely inside the house to avoid additional stress and the possibility of lost pets (who escape fencing to run from fireworks).

Dogs who are fearful of fireworks should be isolated in rooms that provide the most soundproofing from the loud noises of fireworks going off. You can also play the radio to further muffle the noises.

For more information on firework safety, visit www.scdhec.gov and search for keyword “fireworks.”