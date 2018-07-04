Second-biggest home crowd celebrates 4th of July with Fireflies

COLUMBIA, SC – A crowd of 9,278 fans celebrated Independence Day with the Fireflies in style on Wednesday night. The second-largest crowd in Spirit Communications Park history watched as Columbia fell, though, to the Greenville Drive, 4-2.

HIGHEST ATTENDED FIREFLIES GAMES, SPIRIT COMMUNICATIONS PARK HISTORY

Aug. 21, 2017 – 9,629 July 4, 2018 – 9,278 July 4, 2016 – 9,228 April 14, 2016 – 9,077 April 6, 2017 – 8,412

The atmosphere at the park was thrilling on Wednesday. Also of note, Columbia’s specialty stars and stripes jerseys worn by the players on Wednesday were auctioned off to fans with 100% of the proceeds benefitting South Carolina’s veterans in need through RIP Medical Debt. More than $8,000 was raised from the jersey auction alone. If the campaign raises more than $12,500 by July 9, nearly $800,000 of South Carolina’s veteran’s medical debt will be erased. The initiative is made possible through RIP Medical Debt and everyone can still text to donate so the Fireflies’ goal can be reached: text Fireflies to 50155 and wait for instructions.

The Fireflies jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first when Edgardo Fermin smacked his sixth homer of the season.

Greenville (6-8, 31-52) knotted the score in the third, but it was Columbia (7-6, 41-39) that pulled back ahead in the home half. Raphael Gladu started the inning with a triple off of Denyi Reyes (W, 7-3)) and later scored onBlake Tiberi’s single.

The visitors jumped back in front with a pair of runs in the fifth (Victor Acosta RBI single, Garrett Benge RBI double) and then extended the lead to two runs with an seventh-frame insurance run. Benge knocked in another run and with a pair of RBIs.

Nicholas Debora (L, 1-2) was as sturdy as he could be in a spot start for the Fireflies. The righty allowed just three runs in five innings.

Columbia and Greenville continue the series on Thursday. Right-hander Tony Dibrell (3-3, 3.34) gets the ball for the Fireflies and faces Drive righty Kutter Crawford (2-4, 2.95).

NEXT GAME INFO: Thursday, July 5, Spirit Communications Park, 7:05 ET … WATCH: MiLB.TV … LISTEN: FOX Sports Radio 1400 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com, TuneIn Radio app.

Fireflies Media Relations contributed to this article.