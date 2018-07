CPD investigating early morning shooting on High St.; one person injured

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Department officers are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured.

Officers say the shooting happened at 3:45 a.m. on 2005 High Street, where the victim was hit.

Authorities are still looking for the shooter.

If you have any tips that can help authorities, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.