Lexington Medical Center to hold on-site interviews as part of expansion

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Medical Center is looking to hire new employees.

The hospital will conduct on-site interviews on July 13-14.

They encourage interested participants to go to lexmed.com/Interview to apply and set up an interview with a recruiter in advance.

The interviews will take place inside Lexington Medical Park 1 at 2728 Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia on the 4th floor.

Lexington Medical Center is growing to meet the health needs of the community.

The West Columbia campus is currently undergoing the largest hospital expansion in South Carolina history. A new patient care tower will open in early 2019. The new tower will include 71 beds, Labor and Delivery, operating rooms and new dining options.

The hospital is currently recruiting for hospital/inpatient positions including nursing clinical coordinators, leadership positions and registered nurses. In addition, there are jobs available for sterile processing, ED, monitor, nurse and pharmacy technicians; medical and radiology technician assistants; respiratory therapists; ultrasound technologists; lab professionals; administrative assistants; police officers; food service staff and housekeeping staff.

Openings in Lexington Medical Center’s physician practices include nursing clinical coordinators, office registered nurses, LPNs and nurse navigators. Additional positions include medical assistants, oncology pharmacy technicians, medical office technicians, respiratory therapists, ultrasound specialists, polysomnographic technologists, lab professionals, registered echovascular sonographers, business office associates and medical coders.

To expedite the interview process, applicants should complete an online application and call (803) 744–8716 to schedule an interview with a recruiter in advance.

For a full list of available jobs at the hospital, visit LexMed.com/Careers.