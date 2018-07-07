Spartanburg County deals with 911 operator shortage

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)- A South Carolina county is struggling to find enough dispatchers to take 911 emergency calls.

Spartanburg County Director of Communications Mike Flynn says he rarely has all the operators he needs.

But the problem is especially acute these days with 12 jobs open. Flynn told the Herald-Journal of Spartanburg he has to ask full-time employees to work overtime and use firefighters and other to fill in part time.

Floyd says answering 911 calls is demanding and takes three to five months of training. He says some people finish the training and quit weeks into the job because it is so stressful.

But Floyd says answering 911 calls is rewarding and employees know they make a difference.