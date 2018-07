Father to run 100 miles in honor of son deployed to Iraq

Right now, Paul Walker is running around the lake in the Market Common in honor of his son, who just deployed to Iraq.

He started this run at 6 a.m. Friday, and says he won’t stop until he finishes 100 miles. He plans on running straight into the morning Saturday, and hopes to be finished Saturday at 8 p.m.

ABC15 Photojournalist Jordan Brotherton found out, Walker isn’t running alone.