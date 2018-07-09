Tickets on sale now for United Music Fest at Spirit Communications Park!

Come see Nelly, Flo Rida, Ludacris, and the Ying Yang Twins on September 7th at Spirit Communications Park!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Here’s your first peek at the Fireflies Season Ticket Pre Sale for the inaugural concert at Spirit Communications Park.

GENERAL ADMISSION: $32. General Admission will grant you access to all GA areas, marked GRAY on the seating map. These areas include but are not limited to the Palmetto Pavilion, both berms, the Home Run Porch, 4 Topps and Bullpen Boxes. Available online, over the phone, or at the Fireflies Box Office. Please note that there will NOT be wait staff in the Bullpen Boxes/4Topps for the concert and those will be open seating on a first come first served basis.

RESERVED SEATING: $67. Reserved seating will be sections 101-112, marked PINK on the seating map. These are assigned seats. Please keep in mind the potential for minor view obstructions in seats located at field level. Available online, over the phone, or at the Fireflies Box Office. Please note that there will NOT be wait staff in the Scout Seats.

FIELD GENERAL ADMISSION: $77. Standing Room and General Admission only. Marked DARK GRAY on the seating map. Space is limited so these will sell out. Available online, over the phone, or at the Fireflies Box Office.

VIP – FIELD ACCESS: $107. Restricted area to only those with this ticket. Marked NEON GREEN on the seating map. Space is very limited so these will sell out. Available online, over the phone, or at the Fireflies Box Office. This VIP area will also have its own private bar area. Field Access only.

VIP – CLUB WITH FIELD ACCESS: $127. Restricted area to only those with this ticket. Marked MAROON on the seating map. Grants access into the Club Lounge for all tickets at this price. You will have access into the lounge AND the Field VIP with this ticket.