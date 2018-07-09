Woman found beaten to death, man charged: Newberry Police

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A Milligan Street woman was found unresponsive and her 57-year-old husband is now charged with murder.

Authorities with the Newberry Police Department say, Curtis Brian Varner caused multiple blunt force injuries to Cathy E. Varner resulting in her death.

While conducting a welfare at a home in the 1300 block of Milligan Street on July 8, officers discovered Varner’s body.

The incident is still being investigated by the Newberry Police Department and the Newberry County Coroner’s Office.

