Ye Ole Fashion Dinger Derby yields a loss for local media

Tyler Ryan and Greg Brzozowski along with other media members go toe-to-toe with Dixie Youth

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO)-It was a perfect night for baseball in Lexington, as the Lexington Blowfish host the Coastal Plain League’s All-Star Weekend.

Sunday afternoon started with a home run derby, where members of the media, including Tyler Ryan and Greg Brzozowski from ABC Columbia and Corey Miller from WACH-Fox, taking on the Dixie Youth Baseball All-Stars.

Ryan pinned one dinger to the score board, while Brzozowski went for three, with one going long, clearing the right field wall. Miller pulled a couple in as well, however, in the end, the Dixie Youth All-Stars were the victors…although it should be pointed out that they used metal bats while the media crew swatted with pine.

The All-Star event continues tonight, starting with an appearance from the Chapin Screaming Eagles Special Needs Athletes at 6:20 PM, and the All-Star game, starting at 7:05 PM.

You can learn more about the league and the derby HERE.