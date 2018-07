NTSB train crash hearing

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Federal Investigators held a hearing today to discuss the deadly train collision near Cayce that happened in February.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) met today in Washington.

During the hearing, the NTSB determined the crash was caused because of a switch in the wrong position, sending an Amtrak passenger train onto a side track where a CSX freight train was parked.

The Amtrak engineer and conductor died as a result of the crash.