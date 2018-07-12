Adult film star Stormy Daniels arrested at Ohio strip club, attorney says

ABC News- Adult film star Stormy Daniels was arrested on Wednesday while performing at a strip club in Ohio, according to her lawyer, who called the arrest a “politically motivated” setup.

Daniels, who made headlines earlier this year over an alleged affair with President Donald Trump, was arrested while performing at the Sirens Gentlemen’s Club in Columbus, Ohio, after she allegedly allowed “a customer to touch her while on stage,” her attorney, Michael Avenatti, said in a tweet Thursday.

“Just rcvd word that my client @StormyDaniels was arrested in Columbus Ohio [while] performing the same act she has performed across the nation at nearly a hundred strip clubs,” Avenatti tweeted early Thursday. “This was a setup & politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges. #Basta.”

ABC News reached out to Avenatti who declined to elaborate beyond his tweets.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was charged with illegal sexually oriented activity. Ohio law prohibits anyone who isn’t a family member from touching a nude or semi-nude dancer.

Daniels, who was semi-nude, allegedly touched some of the patrons’ breasts and allowed them to touch her, according to charging documents obtained by ABC affiliate WSYX. She allegedly performed the same act with several officers who approached the stage and forced one officer’s head into her bare chest.

The documents did not indicate if the officers were in plain clothes or in uniform at the time.

The court documents also did not specify whether or not Clifford was taken into custody.

She is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on Friday.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York, April 16, 2018. Mary Altaffer/AP

Michael Avenatti, lawyer of adult-film actress Stormy Daniels speaks to media as he exits court in New York, May 30, 2018. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels speaks outside US Federal Court with her lawyer Michael Avenatti (R) in New York, April 16, 2018. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AFP/Getty Images





Representatives for the Columbus Division of Police did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Avenatti did not provide details on the “act” in question, but he said Daniels was “arrested for allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a non sexual manner.”

“Are you kidding me? They are devoting law enforcement resources to sting operations for this? There has to be higher priorities!!! #SetUp #Basta,” Avenatti said in a second tweet. “We expect her to be released on bail shortly. We also expect that she will be charged with a misdemeanor for allowing ‘touching.’ We will vehemently contest all charges. #Basta.”

Daniels became a household name earlier this year after she claimed she had sex with Trump in 2006. Trump, who was married at the time of the alleged affair, has disputed her claims.

Daniels, 39, filed a lawsuit against Trump and his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, late last year, seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement that she says barred her from speaking about the alleged affair.

She said she signed the agreement just before the 2016 presidential election.