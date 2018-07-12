Cayce PD: Suspect caught-on-camera robbing victim inside Crestcom Bank

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Police in Cayce have released surveillance video of a man they say robbed a patron at a bank on Knox Abbott Drive just before closing on Tuesday.

The suspect stole an undisclosed about of money from the victim at the Crestcom Bank.

The incident occurred at 4:40 p.m. on July 10.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspect, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or submit a tip via P3 TIPS smart phone app available on the App Store & Google Play, or visit our website at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.

