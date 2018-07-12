Charges dropped against Stormy Daniels after strip club arrest: Attorney

ABC News – Authorities dropped the charges against adult film star Stormy Daniels Thursday after she was taken into custody during a performance at a strip club in Ohio, according to her lawyer, who called the arrest a “politically motivated” setup.

Daniels, who made headlines earlier this year over her claims of an alleged affair with President Donald Trump, was arrested Wednesday night while performing at the Sirens Gentlemen’s Club in Columbus after she allegedly allowed “a customer to touch her while on stage,” her attorney, Michael Avenatti, said via Twitter early Thursday morning.

“Just [received] word that my client @StormyDaniels was arrested in Columbus Ohio [while] performing the same act she has performed across the nation at nearly a hundred strip clubs,” Avenatti tweeted. “This was a setup [and] politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges.”

ABC News reached out to Avenatti, who declined to elaborate beyond his tweets.

Daniels was charged with three violations of illegal sexual orientation activity in a sexually oriented business. Those charges were dropped Thursday afternoon, according to documents Avenatti posted.

Just rcvd word that my client @StormyDaniels was arrested in Columbus Ohio whole performing the same act she has performed across the nation at nearly a hundred strip clubs. This was a setup & politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

Prosecutors did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, had allegedly touched some of the patrons’ breasts and allowed them to touch her, according to court documents obtained by ABC Columbus affiliate WSYX-TV. She had allegedly performed the same act with several officers who approached the stage and forced one officer’s head into her bare chest.

The documents did not indicate whether the officers were in plain clothes or in uniform at the time.

Columbus police arrested Daniels, 39, along with two other unspecified individuals at the club.

Daniels, who was semi-nude during the performance, was initially charged with three misdemeanor counts of knowingly touching a patron at a “sexually oriented business,” according to the court documents. Ohio law prohibits anyone who “regularly appears nude or semi-nude on the premises of a sexually oriented business” to “knowingly touch” a patron or another employee who is not a member of their immediate family, nor the clothing of that individual, while on the premises of that establishment — and vice versa.

Representatives for the Columbus Police Department did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment Thursday.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office released a booking photo of Daniels on Thursday morning.

Court records show Daniels was released on bail after an individual named Denver Nicks posted $6,054 bond. She was seen leaving jail Thursday morning.

Avenatti did not provide details on the “act” in question but he said Daniels was “arrested for allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a non-sexual manner.”

“Are you kidding me? Theyare devoting law enforcement resources to sting operations for this? There has to be higher priorities!!!” Avenatti tweeted. “We expect her to be released on bail shortly. We also expect that she will be charged with a misdemeanor for allowing ‘touching.’ We will vehemently contest all charges.”