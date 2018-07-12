UNBEARABLE: Build-A-Bear shuts down lines amid ‘Pay Your Age’ day chaos Jul 12, 2018 1:04 PM EDT Kimberlei Davis, KMOV – Build-A-Bear Workshop said they are turning down additional customers at their United States and Canada stores as crowds swarmed their stores for ‘Pay Your Age’ day. ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Twitter ridding the social media platform of fake ... Health Minute: What is Cave Disease? Camera captures woman bitten by shark Trending: Drake’s song Shiggy inspires viral...