National Ice Cream Day has arrived. Here’s where you can get free frozen treats and tasty deals

Celebrate National Ice Cream Day Sunday with free treats and offers from your favorite chain.

Note: Offers are good at participating locations.

Baskin Robbins: BOGO ice cream cones, BOGO $.99 sundaes, $2 milkshakes with the Baskin Robbins mobile app.

Carvel: BOGO free ice cream cup or cone, any size.

Cold Stone Creamery: BOGO ice cream with mix-ins through the eClub (it may take 24 hours to receive the email offer).

Dairy Queen: Free small Blizzard through the chain’s app.

Dippin’ Dots: Free mini cups during a two-hour window, which has not been disclosed.

Godiva: BOGO for the chocolate store’s soft serve.

Petsmart: Your dog can join in the fun with pet-friendly ice cream at PetSmart PetsHotel locations Saturday and Sunday. The four-ounce serving is complimentary.

Sam’s Club: Get a free ICEE float sample with a dollop of Member’s Mark Premium Vanilla Ice Cream. The flavors are Frozen Cherry, Frozen Pepsi, and Frozen Blue Raspberry.

Whole Foods: The stores will have a three-day sale on Ben & Jerry’s, Talenti and non-dairy ice cream pints. Prime members receive an extra 10% off.

Wienerschnitzel: Print a coupon to receive $1 off a banana split shake.

Yogurtland: Enjoy a BOGO offer on five ice cream flavors as well as frozen yogurt and sorbet flavors from 1-6 p.m.