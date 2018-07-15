Papa John’s founder John Schnatter says use of racial slur ‘taken out of context’

“It wasn’t a slur. It was a social strategy and media planning and training and I repeated something that somebody else said and said we’re not going to say that. We don’t use that kind of language or vocabulary and sure it got taken out of context and sure it got twisted, but that doesn’t matter. I hurt people’s feelings. That’s what matters here. And for that, I’m sorry and I’m disappointed in myself that something like that could happen,” he said.

Schnatter has resigned from his position at Papa John’s and gave up his seat on University of Louisville’s Board of Trustees, which he served on for the last two years.

The school announced Friday it was removing the Papa John’s name from the football stadium.