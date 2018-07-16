LIVE: President Trump, Putin meet in Helsinki





President Donald Trump met and shook hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday to kick off their long-anticipated meeting in Finland, but made no mention of thorny issues like election meddling, Syria or Crimea in his opening remarks.

The two leaders began the summit by walking quietly into a room in the Presidential Palace in Helsinki. Against the backdrop of six U.S. and Russian flags, Putin broke the silence with brief remarks.

But when Trump spoke, he didn’t address some of the issues vexing politicians back home, in Europe and the Middle East, such as the federal indictments last week of Russian military intelligence officers, Russia’s defense of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad or the annexation of Crimea.

Instead, he started his remarks by congratulating his counterpart on hosting the World Cup.

“I’d like to congratulate you on a really great World Cup, one of the best ever,” Trump said. “And for also your team doing so well.

“It was beautifully done,” he added, saying he watched the finals.

Trump said they’ll be talking about trade, military and China. Among the major topics will be repairing the deteriorating relationship between the two countries, he added.

“We’ve been not getting along for the past years,” Trump said. “We’ll have an extraordinary relationship.

“And I really think the world wants to see us get along. We are the two great nuclear powers. It’s not a good thing, it’s a bad thing. So we’ll be talking about that, among other things.”

Putin, who is known to keep world leaders waiting, arrived almost 30 minutes late in Helsinki for the meeting. In his opening remarks, he said the time had come for bilateral relations in “various hotspots in the world.”

“There are enough of them that we have paid attention to them,” he said.

“I am glad to meet with you on the hospitable soil of Finland,” Putin told Trump.

He didn’t address some of the more controversial issues, either.

After both leaders spoke, they briefly shook hands.

The pool of reporters shouted several questions about election meddling to Trump after his remarks but he didn’t respond.

The leaders then ducked into a private room to start the bilateral meeting with advisers and interpreters.

After two hours of meeting privately, Trump and Putin emerged and then headed to the expanded bilateral meeting and working lunch.

Trump told reporters the private part of the summit had gone well.

“I think it’s a good start, a very good start for everybody,” he said.

Trump and Putin will hold a news conference after the lunch.

The meeting happened after a week of worldwide anxious anticipation spanning from the United States to Europe to Russia.

Before they met, Trump tweeted, “Our relationship with Russia has NEVER been worse thanks to many years of U.S. foolishness and stupidity and now, the Rigged Witch Hunt!”

Trump has said he hopes to improve relations with Russia but has placed blame for the deteriorated relationship on his predecessor, President Barack Obama, rather than Russian aggression and meddling.

When asked about his message to Putin during a breakfast at Mantyniemi, the Finnish president’s residence, with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and first lady Jenni Haukio, Trump simply replied, “We’ll do just fine, thank you.”