Boys rescued from Thailand cave speak for 1st time

ABC NEWS – The 12 soccer players and their coach who were rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand made their first public appearance Wednesday, smiling and waving and sharing details of their frightening ordeal.

Ekapol Chanthawong, the 25-year-old coach who led the boys into the Tham Luang Nang Non cave, immediately wanted to set the record straight.

“Yes, we all can swim,” he said.

One of the boys called it a “miracle moment” when two British divers discovered them.

“Then he asked, ‘How are you’ and I responded, ‘We’re fine,'” Pipat Bodhi, 15, said.

Officials released the team from Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital at about 5 p.m. Wednesday local time.

Their rescue took place over a period of three days last week. The first four boys were taken out of the cave on July 8 in a tandem rescue effort, with one SEAL swimming ahead of the boys and another behind, all the while attached to a tether.

Four more boys were rescued the following day, July 9, and the final four boys and their coach were brought out of the cave on July 10.

The final group had stayed in the cave for 18 days by the time they were saved.

Former provincial Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn told ABC News that as soon as the final boys and coach were taken out of the cave, the main water pump failed and water rushed back into the tunnel. The navy SEALs still inside were forced to abandon oxygen tanks and quickly make an escape.

For having spent over two weeks underground, the boys were in remarkable health from the moment they were rushed to the hospital.

A few of the boys tested positive for minor lung infections, but on the whole, officials said from the beginning the boys were happy and healthy.

Thai Navy divers in Tham Long cave during rescue operations for the 12 boys and their football team coach trapped in the cave at Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province. Royal Thai Navy/AFP/Getty Images

Members of the "Wild Boars" football team at a hospital in Chiang Rai, Thailand in a photo released by the government. Thai government via AFP/Getty Images

Thai soldiers try to connect water pipes that will help bypass water from entering a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, July 7, 2018. Sakchai Lalit/AP

This image made from a video taken on July 13, 2018 and released by Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital, shows Ekarat Wongsookchan, one of the 12 boys rescued from the flooded cave, in their hospital room at Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital. AP

An ambulance leaves the Tham Luang cave area after divers evacuated some of the 12 boys and their coach trapped at the cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on July 8, 2018 in Thailand. Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images



Thai rescue teams arrange a water pumping system at the entrance to a flooded cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand in this undated photo. Royal Thai Navy via AP











As a precaution they were not allowed to eat solid foods, or spicy foods, for their first days in the hospital. Their parents were also forced to view them from afar, and through glass, for two days in order to prevent the spread of infection.

One of the rescuers involved in the search, Saman Kunan, a former Thai navy SEAL, died from a lack of oxygen on July 6. The boys have prayed for the 38-year-old and will become monks for a time as a matter of tribute.

The group has been recovering in the hospital since early last week, when they were rescued from the cave in northern Thailand after surviving without food for more than nine days.

The team, known as the Wild Boars, entered the cave on June 23 as part of a team bonding experience with their coach, Ekkapol “Ake” Chantawong. Unexpected heavy rain flooded the cave while the team was inside, forcing the group farther inside and cutting off any escape routes.