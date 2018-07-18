Former CPD Chief arrested on drug charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The former chief of the Columbia Police Department and veteran of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department has been arrested on drug charges.

According to authorities, Randy Scott was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center this morning.

He was named Columbia’s “City Officer of the Year” in 2012.

Scott was also the 2010 recipient of the 16th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Drum Major for Justice Award.

He has eight children, five girls, and three boys.