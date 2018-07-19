Community tips leads to robber’s arrest: Cayce PD

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Cayce police say a 32-year-old man is behind bars after surveillance video captured him stealing cash from a victim while inside Crestcom Bank.

Matthew Alexander Young was on parole during the incident that occurred at the Knox Abobtt Drive bank on July 10, police say.

He’s charged with strong armed robbery and will also be held in violation of his parole.

Cayce police say community tips lead to Young’s arrest.