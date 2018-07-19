Orangeburg Co. escaped inmate’s bond set at $285K

ORANGEBURG- A murder suspect who was on the run for nearly two months faced a judge Wednesday.

Curtis Green, 20, escaped an Orangeburg county detention center on May 19 along two other inmates, by overpowering a guard.

Judge Derrick Dash granted Green a $10,000 bond for unlawful carrying of a pistol, $10,000 for Failing to stop for blue lights, $15,000 for Assault and battery, and $250,000 for escape.

Green’s bond total for the new charges is $285,000.

Green’s cousin, Shakira Davis, flew in from New York to see him in court says she is heartbroken.

“He’s lost,” Shakira Davis said. “He don’t know who to cry to. He’s in there by himself. Dealing with things that we don’t know. I love him with all of my heart, and if there is anything I can do to help him, I will.”

Investigators are still looking for people who helped Green while he was on the run for 58 days. If found, Deputies say they will face charges.