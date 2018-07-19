Putin: ‘Certain forces’ in the US want to ‘disavow the results’ of summit with Trump

ABC News,

ABC NEWS – Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that his summit with President Donald Trump this week had generally been a success but “certain forces in the U.S. now want to prevent what was achieved there.”

“On the whole the meeting was successful,” Putin said in a televised speech to Russian ambassadors in Moscow, adding that “several agreements” had resulted from the Monday meeting in Helsinki, Finland.

“We will see how events develop further, moreover, as certain forces are trying to disavow the results of the meeting in Helsinki,” Putin said. “We see that in the United States there are forces that are ready to easily sacrifice Russian-American relations to their ambitions.”

