Suspect caught driving stolen vehicle out of Myrtle Beach captured in Newberry County

Kimberlei Davis,

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A suspect who Newberry County deputies say fled from a stolen vehicle in Prosperity is in custody following a brief search.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

Deputies were called to the scene of a suspicious vehicle Thursday on Landing Road just before 9 a.m.

The suspect in the vehicle fled the scene on foot; The vehicle was determined to be stolen from Myrtle Beach.

Deputies say the tag on the vehicle was the wrong tag and it had been stolen from a vehicle in Mt. Pleasant.

Stay with this developing story.

Share

Related

Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
Orangeburg Co. escaped inmate’s bond set at ...
New Lowes Foods opens
Community tips leads to robber’s arrest: Cay...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android