Suspect caught driving stolen vehicle out of Myrtle Beach captured in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A suspect who Newberry County deputies say fled from a stolen vehicle in Prosperity is in custody following a brief search.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

Deputies were called to the scene of a suspicious vehicle Thursday on Landing Road just before 9 a.m.

The suspect in the vehicle fled the scene on foot; The vehicle was determined to be stolen from Myrtle Beach.

Deputies say the tag on the vehicle was the wrong tag and it had been stolen from a vehicle in Mt. Pleasant.

Stay with this developing story.