Boys with Bowties, Girls with Pearls Luncheon tomorrow in Orangeburg

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Youth in and around Orangeburg County will have an opportunity to learn how to live with poise and dignity despite life’s challenges during the annual Boys with Bowties and Girls with Pearls Luncheon.

The event is sponsored by Open Mind Mentoring. The organization’s founder, Christopher Green stopped by the ABC Columbia studio to share with Good Morning Columbia anchor Curtis Wilson what guests can expect at this year’s fundraising lunch and learn.

The event will be held in the Helena Footman Fellowship Hall at Victory Tabernacle 681 Broughton Street and will be hosted by digital anchor Kimberlei Davis.

