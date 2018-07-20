Clemson students to see ‘modest’ tuition, housing increase

CLEMSON UNIVERSITY (WOLO) — The Clemson University Board of Trustees today approved a 1.75 percent tuition increase for in-state students.

Under the rates approved by the board, the posted tuition for South Carolina resident undergraduate students will increase $129 per semester. Non-resident students will see a 3.0 percent increase, or $535 a semester, from the current rate. Tuition for in-state undergraduates for 2018-19 will be $7,485 a semester and $18,362 for non-resident students.

The board also approved increases in housing rates for first-year students ranging from 1.7 percent to 4.7 percent, depending on the housing selection. That translates into an increase of $48 to $145 per semester, depending on the housing selection. Housing rates for continuing students that wish to live on campus will increase between 4.2 and 4.5 percent ($116 to $171) per semester.

Finally, the board approved meal plan increases ranging from 2.9 to 4 percent for the upcoming academic year.

“Clemson University’s mission is, first and foremost, to be of service to the sons and daughters of South Carolina, and our trustees have once again demonstrated great leadership with this tuition decision,” said Clemson President Jim Clements. “We also are appreciative of the vote of confidence given by the General Assembly, which made higher education a greater priority in the current budget by approving additional funding for key university initiatives.”