Man, 59, charged in burglary of Prosperity home

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Following a month long investigation, a man has been charged in connection to a home invasion at a Prosperity home.

Bennie Lee Stoudemire, 59, is charged with 1st degree burglary and petit larceny.

According to Prosperity police, a witness noticed Stoudemire inside the residence located in the 400 block of South Main Street on June 19 around 10 p.m.

Stoudemire was taken into custody Friday morning with the assistance of the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

He’s being held at the Newberry Detention Center.