Missouri duck boat accident leaves 13 dead, including children

ABC NEWS – A tourist duck boat capsized in a lake near Branson, Missouri, amid powerful storms, killing at least 13 people, including children, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

The Thursday night accident also injured seven people and four others are still missing, officials said. A total of 29 passengers and two crew members were on board the amphibious craft at the time, Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said.

Severe evening thunderstorms, including winds in excess of 60 mph, struck the area at the time of the sinking.

Eyewitness video showed the craft, which travels on land and water, taking on water as waves lashed at its sides.

“The wind really picked up bad and debris was flying everywhere,” Allison Lester, who was on a nearby boat, told “Good Morning America” Friday. “The waters were rough.”

A video grab shows a tourist duck boat taking on water in a lake near Branson, Mo., July 20, 2018. Courtesy Trent Behr

Rescue personnel are seen after an amphibious "duck boat" capsized and sank, at Table Rock Lake near Branson, Stone County, Mo., July 19, 2018. Southern State County Fire Protection District/Reuters

A handout frame grab made available by the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District shows responding agencies after an amphibious duck boat reportedly capsized on Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., July 19, 2018. Southern Stone County Fire Protection District/EPA/Rex/Shutterstock

Lester’s boyfriend, Trent Behr, added: “We actually heard the captain say the boat flipped or the boat was sinking.”

Behr saw a woman lying in the water where he ran down to help, he said.

“We eventually did pull her up onto the boat,” Behr said. “She was unconscious. I was about ready to start CPR and the EMT did show up at that time.”

Suzanne Smagala-Potts of Ride the Ducks Branson, the company involved in the accident, said in a statement, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident.”

“This incident has deeply affected all of us,” Smagala-Potts said. “We will continue to do all we can to assist the families who were involved and the authorities as they continue with the search and rescue. The safety of our guests and employees is our number one priority.”

“My deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those involved in the terrible boat accident which just took place in Missouri,” President Trump tweeted Friday. “Such a tragedy, such a great loss. May God be with you all!”

“Very sad to hear about this horrible accident,” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson tweeted, “prayers for all those involved and the first responders who are assisting.”

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it is sending a team to investigate.